Email threatens to blow up Bihar CM’s office; FIR registered

Published - August 04, 2024 09:26 am IST - Patna

The sender of the email had claimed that he was associated with Al-Qaeda and threatened to ‘bomb the premises’ of the CMO

PTI

Bihar Police registered a case in connection with an email threatening to blow up the Chief Minister’s office in Patna. | Photo Credit: PTI

Bihar Police have registered a case in connection with an email threatening to blow up the Chief Minister's office in Patna, a senior officer said.

According to an FIR registered on the basis of the statement of Sachivalaya Police Station SHO Sanjeev Kumar, the email was sent to the CMO on July 16.

The sender of the email had claimed that he was associated with Al-Qaeda and threatened to "bomb the premises" of the CMO.

"It's an old case... we have registered an FIR on August 2, 2024, after an inquiry," Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Rajeev Mishra told PTI on Saturday.

According to the FIR available on the website of the State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB) of Bihar Police, the case has been registered against unknown persons under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and IT Act.

