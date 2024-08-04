GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Email threatens to blow up Bihar CM’s office; FIR registered

The sender of the email had claimed that he was associated with Al-Qaeda and threatened to ‘bomb the premises’ of the CMO

Published - August 04, 2024 09:26 am IST - Patna

PTI
Bihar Police registered a case in connection with an email threatening to blow up the Chief Minister’s office in Patna.

Bihar Police registered a case in connection with an email threatening to blow up the Chief Minister’s office in Patna. | Photo Credit: PTI

Bihar Police have registered a case in connection with an email threatening to blow up the Chief Minister's office in Patna, a senior officer said.

According to an FIR registered on the basis of the statement of Sachivalaya Police Station SHO Sanjeev Kumar, the email was sent to the CMO on July 16.

The sender of the email had claimed that he was associated with Al-Qaeda and threatened to "bomb the premises" of the CMO.

"It's an old case... we have registered an FIR on August 2, 2024, after an inquiry," Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Rajeev Mishra told PTI on Saturday.

According to the FIR available on the website of the State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB) of Bihar Police, the case has been registered against unknown persons under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and IT Act.

Related Topics

Bihar

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.