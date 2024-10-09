ED attaches properties of RJD’s Arun Yadav, close aide of Lalu Prasad

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached 46 immovable properties of Arun Yadav, former Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA from Sandesh (2015-19), and his family members, and sums of approximately ₹2.05 crore in bank accounts, the total value adding up to about ₹21.38 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Yadav is a close associate of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad.

The other members of his family include his wife Kiran Devi, incumbent MLA of Sandesh; their sons Rajesh Kumar and Dipu Singh, and M/s Kiran Durga Construction Private Limited, a family-owned company; under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. The charges relate to a money laundering case against Mr. Yadav and others.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the official press note issued on October 9, the ED stated that the immovable properties were located at Agiaon village, Bhojpur district, and in posh localities of the State capital, Patna.

The ED initiated investigation on the basis of four First Information Reports (FIR) registered by the Bihar Police under various Sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the Arms Act, 1959 against Mr. Yadav and others. It is alleged that Mr. Yadav has been involved in heinous crimes, and in illegal sand mining and the sale of sand.

The ED’s investigation has revealed that during the period from 2014-15 to 2022-23, Mr. Yadav and his family members allegedly acquired 40 parcels of agricultural land worth about ₹3.04 crore in cash. They had also allegedly acquired four flats worth about ₹2.56 crore in Danapur, and one commercial land property worth about ₹3.44 crore in Patliputra Colony, Patna, and substantial cash had been utilised for acquiring them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Yadav has also constructed a palatial residence at his village, Agiaon, valued at about ₹11.03 crore, the ED’s investigation has shown, and that Mr. Yadav has been a member of a syndicate linked to illegal sand mining in Bihar’s Aurangabad and Rohtas districts.

The ED’s investigation has further shown that during the period of investigation, huge deposits of cash were made “without any basis or valid justification” in the bank accounts of Mr. Yadav and his family members, and also in the bank account of the associated entity, Kiran Durga Construction Pvt. Ltd.

“In this way Arun Yadav has amassed huge assets worth ₹39.31 Crore (approx.) in the name of his family members and company which are apparently disproportionate to their legitimate source of income. It is pertinent to mention that Arun Yadav and his wife Kiran Devi have been in the public office (i.e. being MLA from Sandesh Constituency, Bihar) from 2015 to till date,” the ED said in a statement.

The ED’s probe further revealed that Mr. Yadav had generated huge proceeds of crime by indulging in criminal activities, and abusing his position, and he had concealing the proceeds by acquiring properties through cash, constructing a palatial residence, and depositing the proceeds in his and his family’s bank accounts in the guise of legitimate income. The banking system had been misused, with Kiran Durga Construction Pvt Ltd. layering and laundering the proceeds of crime to project them as untainted, it is alleged. Further investigation is ongoing.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.