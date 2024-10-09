GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ED attaches properties of RJD’s Arun Yadav, close aide of Lalu Prasad

Arun Yadav is allegedly involved in heinous crimes, and in illegal sand mining and sale of sand

Published - October 09, 2024 08:23 pm IST - Patna

Amit Bhelari
The ED’s investigation has revealed that during the period from 2014-15 to 2022-23, Arun Yadav and his family members allegedly acquired 40 parcels of agricultural land worth about ₹3.04 crore in cash.

The ED’s investigation has revealed that during the period from 2014-15 to 2022-23, Arun Yadav and his family members allegedly acquired 40 parcels of agricultural land worth about ₹3.04 crore in cash. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached 46 immovable properties of Arun Yadav, former Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA from Sandesh (2015-19), and his family members, and sums of approximately ₹2.05 crore in bank accounts, the total value adding up to about ₹21.38 crore.

Mr. Yadav is a close associate of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad.

The other members of his family include his wife Kiran Devi, incumbent MLA of Sandesh; their sons Rajesh Kumar and Dipu Singh, and M/s Kiran Durga Construction Private Limited, a family-owned company; under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. The charges relate to a money laundering case against Mr. Yadav and others.

In the official press note issued on October 9, the ED stated that the immovable properties were located at Agiaon village, Bhojpur district, and in posh localities of the State capital, Patna.

The ED initiated investigation on the basis of four First Information Reports (FIR) registered by the Bihar Police under various Sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the Arms Act, 1959 against Mr. Yadav and others. It is alleged that Mr. Yadav has been involved in heinous crimes, and in illegal sand mining and the sale of sand.

The ED’s investigation has revealed that during the period from 2014-15 to 2022-23, Mr. Yadav and his family members allegedly acquired 40 parcels of agricultural land worth about ₹3.04 crore in cash. They had also allegedly acquired four flats worth about ₹2.56 crore in Danapur, and one commercial land property worth about ₹3.44 crore in Patliputra Colony, Patna, and substantial cash had been utilised for acquiring them.

Mr. Yadav has also constructed a palatial residence at his village, Agiaon, valued at about ₹11.03 crore, the ED’s investigation has shown, and that Mr. Yadav has been a member of a syndicate linked to illegal sand mining in Bihar’s Aurangabad and Rohtas districts.

The ED’s investigation has further shown that during the period of investigation, huge deposits of cash were made “without any basis or valid justification” in the bank accounts of Mr. Yadav and his family members, and also in the bank account of the associated entity, Kiran Durga Construction Pvt. Ltd.

“In this way Arun Yadav has amassed huge assets worth ₹39.31 Crore (approx.) in the name of his family members and company which are apparently disproportionate to their legitimate source of income. It is pertinent to mention that Arun Yadav and his wife Kiran Devi have been in the public office (i.e. being MLA from Sandesh Constituency, Bihar) from 2015 to till date,” the ED said in a statement.

The ED’s probe further revealed that Mr. Yadav had generated huge proceeds of crime by indulging in criminal activities, and abusing his position, and he had concealing the proceeds by acquiring properties through cash, constructing a palatial residence, and depositing the proceeds in his and his family’s bank accounts in the guise of legitimate income. The banking system had been misused, with Kiran Durga Construction Pvt Ltd. layering and laundering the proceeds of crime to project them as untainted, it is alleged. Further investigation is ongoing.

Published - October 09, 2024 08:23 pm IST

Related Topics

Bihar / investigation / Rashtriya Janata Dal

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.