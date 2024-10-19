ED arrests IAS officer Sanjeev Hans, ex-RJD MLA Gulab Yadav in laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday (October 18, 2024) arrested Bihar IAS officer Sanjeev Hans and former Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA Gulab Yadav in a money laundering case. Mr. Hans was arrested in Patna and Mr. Yadav was picked up from Delhi.

The arrests were made following a raid by ED on Friday in Delhi and Patna.

“Both Sanjeev Hans and Gulab Yadav have been arrested in the money laundering case. We have proof to justify that they generated huge proceeds of crime by engaging in criminal activities and abusing their respective positions,” a senior ED official told The Hindu.

The ED had searched five locations in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata between September 10 and 12, under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 in connection with the case against Mr. Hans and others.

Earlier, searches were conducted in July and August at various locations in Patna, Delhi, Pune, Haryana and Punjab, and incriminating evidence, including gold jewelry and luxury watches amounting to ₹80 lakh and ₹70 lakh respectively, were seized from the premises of Mr. Hans, the ED said. During search operations, 13kg silver worth ₹11 lakh and 2kg gold and jewelry worth ₹1.5 crore were seized. Details of hawala transactions and banking transactions were also recovered.

Searches were conducted when Mr. Hans was the CMD of the Bihar State Power Holding Company Limited. Days after the ED action, he was transferred from the Energy Department and is currently waiting for posting in the General Administration Department.

In September, the Patna High Court had given a relief to Mr. Hans by quashing a rape case against him filed at the Rupaspur police station in Patna.

On the basis of a complaint received, the ED had initiated an investigation against Mr. Hans and Mr. Yadav and their associates in connection with the sexual exploitation of a woman lawyer, and for corruption and laundering.

