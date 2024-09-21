ED action against construction company in Patna

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Patna Zonal Office has carried out search operations at eight locations in Patna, Bengaluru and Noida in connection with money laundering case related to M/s Sri Anuanand Construction Pvt Ltd. and its Directors on September 19, 2024.

In its official press statement on Friday, ED stated that it initiated investigation on the basis of 16 FIRs registered by Bihar Police under various sections of IPC, 1860 and complaints received from various persons.

Further, directions to take necessary steps in this case have also been issued by Patna High Court. ED investigation revealed that the accused have collected money from the gullible home buyers on the pretext of providing them flats in a project namely “Sai Enclave” at Danapur, Patna.

However, later the investors were neither given possession of the flat nor their invested money was returned back to them. Further, ED investigation revealed that Directors and employees of the company have siphoned off the amount collected from the prospective buyers and utilized it to acquire personal properties.

The search operations have resulted in identification of assets acquired by the Directors in their names and recovery of physical and digital records containing financial transactions relevant for the investigation.

The various personal Bank Accounts of Directors and employees to which the Proceeds of Crime has travelled have been identified and frozen. Further investigation is under progress.