Don’t be lax in crime control, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar tells police

CM hold meeting on law and order situation on the eve of INDIA bloc protest over ‘rising crime’ in State

Published - July 19, 2024 11:02 pm IST - Patna

Amit Bhelari
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar chairing a high-level review meeting on law and order, at his official residence 1, Anne Marg, in Patna on July 19, 2024.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar chairing a high-level review meeting on law and order, at his official residence 1, Anne Marg, in Patna on July 19, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on July 19 told police officials that there should be no laxity in crime control.

At a high-level review meeting at his official residence here on the law and order situation, he said the police officials should consider law and order as their top priority.

The meeting is being held three days after the murder of Jitan Sahani, the father of former Minister Mukesh Sahani and the subsequent attack by the Opposition parties in the State over the “failed law and order” situation.

The Bihar CM asked the police officers to speed up crime investigation and complete it on time so that action can be taken against the culprits as soon as possible.

The INDIA (Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance) bloc of Bihar has called a State-wide protest on July 20 against the “rising crime”. Mr. Kumar’s high-level meeting on the eve of the protest is also seen as an attempt to calm the Opposition parties.

Warning note

Mr. Kumar directed the police to strengthen the patrolling system. “To make night and foot patrolling more effective, senior officials should go to the area and do surprise inspections at night. Strict action will be taken against police personnel who are negligent in their work,” Mr. Kumar said at the meeting.

The Chief Minister said more than 60 per cent of murders happen owing to land disputes, which is now decreasing. It had now reached 46.69 per cent, which is a good thing, he said.

Mr. Kumar said the work of land survey and settlement should be completed quickly so that incidents of crime related to land disputes go down.

He also asked officials to keep a close eye on the implementation of liquor ban, identify miscreants and take action.

He also praised the police saying that communal harmony is maintained in Bihar and that the policemen had done a good job in this regard.

All the District Magistrates (DM), Senior Superintendents of Police (SSP) and the Superintendents of Police (SP) joined the meeting through video conferencing along with Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Rajwinder Singh Bhatti.

To increase the strength of the Bihar Police, 2,29,139 posts have been approved in various categories, Mr. Kumar said.

