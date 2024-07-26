Dilip Jaiswal replaces Samrat Choudhary as Bihar BJP president

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) replaced its Bihar president late on Thursday night.

Dilip Jaiswal, 61, has replaced Samrat Choudhary as the State party chief. Mr. Choudhary is also the State’s Deputy Chief Minister.

Mr. Choudhary takes charge of the Bihar BJP with less than a year left for the Assembly election due next year. Sources in the BJP said the party did not get any benefit with Mr. Choudhary at the helm in Bihar. He failed to attract voters of the Kushwaha community, the second largest OBC bloc, in the Lok Sabha election.

Mr. Jaiswal, currently serving as the Revenue and Land Reforms Department Minister, hails from the Khagaria district of Bihar and is a strong leader of the Vaisya community which falls under the Extremely Backward Classes, the largest bloc in Bihar as per the caste-based survey and comprising more than 36% of the population. He is a third term member of the Bihar legislative council and has served as treasurer of the Bihar BJP for almost 20 years.

Mr. Jaiswal has been in charge of the Sikkim BJP and the managing director of Mata Gujri Memorial Medical College, Kishanganj. Last week, Mr. Jaiswal had alleged corruption in his department. He had said that no work was being done in the department without money changing hands.