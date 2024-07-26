GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dilip Jaiswal replaces Samrat Choudhary as Bihar BJP president

BJP sources said the party did not get any benefit with Samrat Choudhary at the helm in Bihar. He failed to attract voters of the Kushwaha community, the second largest OBC bloc, in the Lok Sabha election

Published - July 26, 2024 12:53 am IST - Patna

Amit Bhelari

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) replaced its Bihar president late on Thursday night.

Dilip Jaiswal, 61, has replaced Samrat Choudhary as the State party chief. Mr. Choudhary is also the State’s Deputy Chief Minister.

Mr. Choudhary takes charge of the Bihar BJP with less than a year left for the Assembly election due next year. Sources in the BJP said the party did not get any benefit with Mr. Choudhary at the helm in Bihar. He failed to attract voters of the Kushwaha community, the second largest OBC bloc, in the Lok Sabha election.

Mr. Jaiswal, currently serving as the Revenue and Land Reforms Department Minister, hails from the Khagaria district of Bihar and is a strong leader of the Vaisya community which falls under the Extremely Backward Classes, the largest bloc in Bihar as per the caste-based survey and comprising more than 36% of the population. He is a third term member of the Bihar legislative council and has served as treasurer of the Bihar BJP for almost 20 years.

Mr. Jaiswal has been in charge of the Sikkim BJP and the managing director of Mata Gujri Memorial Medical College, Kishanganj. Last week, Mr. Jaiswal had alleged corruption in his department. He had said that no work was being done in the department without money changing hands.

Related Topics

Bharatiya Janata Party / Bihar

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.