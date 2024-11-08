 />
Devotees across Bihar offer morning prayers to rising sun on Chhath Puja

Nitish Kumar and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan also joined in the festivities; Patna district administration made elaborate arrangements at more than 100 ghats along the Ganga river

Updated - November 08, 2024 11:53 am IST - Patna

PTI
Patna: Devotees offer prayers on the banks of the Ganga river at the Digha Ghat on the last day of the ‘Chhath Puja’ festival, in Patna, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024.

Patna: Devotees offer prayers on the banks of the Ganga river at the Digha Ghat on the last day of the ‘Chhath Puja’ festival, in Patna, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Devotees across Bihar offered morning prayers to the rising sun on the last day of Chhath Puja on Friday (November 8, 2024) with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and several other political leaders participating in the festivities.

Lakhs of devotees worshipped the sun on the banks of the Ganga river and other water bodies in the state capital this morning and offered 'arghya'.

Mr. Kumar and his family members took part in the Chhath celebrations and offered 'arghya' to the rising sun at his official residence at 1 Anne Marg here.

Thousands gather for Chhath Puja at Bathukamma ghats

Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan also offered 'arghya' to the rising sun at his residence in Krishnapuri area of the state capital.

In a post on X, Mr. Paswan wrote on Friday (November 8, 2024), "On the fourth day of Chhath Puja, offered 'arghya' to the rising sun with the entire family".

The Patna district administration made elaborate arrangements at more than 100 ghats along the Ganga river here to avert any untoward incident during Chhath, Bihar's biggest festival, an official said.

Several medical camps had also been set up at various Ganga ghats in Patna, he said.

Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajeev Mishra along with other officials visited several ghats in the state capital early on Friday (November 8, 2024) and reviewed the arrangements and deployment of security personnel for the festival, said a statement issued by the district administration.

Four-day Chhath Puja begins with Nahay Khay

Mr. Kumar and Union Minister and BJP's national president J P Nadda had on Thursday undertaken a steamer ride in the Gange river to watch the Chhath festivities along the ghats in Patna.

The chief minister also took part in the Chhath celebrations and offered 'arghya' to the setting sun at his official residence on Thursday before accompanying Nadda for the steamer ride.

Mr. Kumar participated in the Chhath Puja celebrations with his family members.

Mr. Nadda, who often fondly recalls his childhood spent in Patna, came here on Thursday afternoon to witness the state's most popular festival, Chhath Puja.

The four-day auspicious occasion began on November 5 with the 'nahay-khay' ritual and concluded on Friday.

Chhath is observed on the sixth day of Kartik Shukla and six days after Diwali. During the festival, worshippers honour 'Chhathi Maiya' and the Sun God, and seek their blessings and prosperity for their families and children.

Published - November 08, 2024 11:50 am IST

