GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cyber criminal targets Bihar’s Health Department, Additional Chief Secretary

To deal with cases of cyber crime, Bihar Police have already opened 44 dedicated cyber police stations across the State’s 38 districts; training is being provided to police officials with focus on identifying, protecting and collecting electronic and digital evidence

Published - July 12, 2024 06:59 am IST - PATNA

Amit Bhelari
Image for representation only

Image for representation only | Photo Credit: Reuters

Cyber criminals have now targeted another IAS officer in Bihar. After creating a social media account in name of Pratyaya Amrit, Additional Chief Secretary, Health Department, which also had his display picture, they had sent out messages to his juniors seeking money. The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of Bihar Police has registered an FIR based on a complaint filed by Mr. Amrit.

This is not the first such case of an IAS officer being targeted. In 2022, cyber criminals withdrew a large sum of money from the bank account of Bihar Chief secretary Amir Subhani. However, a timely alert to cyber police and quick action ensured the money was returned to his account.

EOU Additional Director-General (ADG) Nayyar Hasnain Khan said, “Yes, we have received the complaint three days back and an FIR has been registered. Investigation is under way and we will soon crack the case.”

Mr. Khan also pointed out that cyber crime has increased post the Covid-19 pandemic and EOU is making every effort to ensure the timely disposal of the cases related to cyber crime.

To deal with such cases, the Bihar Police have already opened 44 dedicated cyber police stations across the 38 districts of Bihar. All these police stations have been provided with a toolkit (hardware and software) for high-level investigation.

“We are providing cyber investigation training to police officials with focus on identifying, protecting and collecting electronic and digital evidence. Of the three criminal laws that came into force recently, the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam [which replaced the Indian Evidence Act] has recognised digital records like email, server log, computer, laptop, smartphone, messages, websites and voice mail as evidence documents. So, the importance of cyber police stations has increased now. So far, 25,000 police officials have been given training in this regard,” Mr. Khan said.

He further said that the Bihar Director-General of Police has given a proposal to the State government that a laptop and smartphone be provided to every Investigating Officer (IO) to conduct their case smoothly.

Related Topics

Bihar / cyber crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.