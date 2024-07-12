Cyber criminal targets Bihar’s Health Department, Additional Chief Secretary

Cyber criminals have now targeted another IAS officer in Bihar. After creating a social media account in name of Pratyaya Amrit, Additional Chief Secretary, Health Department, which also had his display picture, they had sent out messages to his juniors seeking money. The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of Bihar Police has registered an FIR based on a complaint filed by Mr. Amrit.

This is not the first such case of an IAS officer being targeted. In 2022, cyber criminals withdrew a large sum of money from the bank account of Bihar Chief secretary Amir Subhani. However, a timely alert to cyber police and quick action ensured the money was returned to his account.

EOU Additional Director-General (ADG) Nayyar Hasnain Khan said, “Yes, we have received the complaint three days back and an FIR has been registered. Investigation is under way and we will soon crack the case.”

Mr. Khan also pointed out that cyber crime has increased post the Covid-19 pandemic and EOU is making every effort to ensure the timely disposal of the cases related to cyber crime.

To deal with such cases, the Bihar Police have already opened 44 dedicated cyber police stations across the 38 districts of Bihar. All these police stations have been provided with a toolkit (hardware and software) for high-level investigation.

“We are providing cyber investigation training to police officials with focus on identifying, protecting and collecting electronic and digital evidence. Of the three criminal laws that came into force recently, the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam [which replaced the Indian Evidence Act] has recognised digital records like email, server log, computer, laptop, smartphone, messages, websites and voice mail as evidence documents. So, the importance of cyber police stations has increased now. So far, 25,000 police officials have been given training in this regard,” Mr. Khan said.

He further said that the Bihar Director-General of Police has given a proposal to the State government that a laptop and smartphone be provided to every Investigating Officer (IO) to conduct their case smoothly.