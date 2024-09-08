Coupling of Magadh Express breaks, train splits into two in Bihar's Buxar

The coupling of Magadh Express from New Delhi to Islampur broke, splitting the train into two in Bihar's Buxar district on Sunday (September 8, 2024), an official said.

No one was injured in the incident which occurred between Twiniganj and Raghunathpur railway stations in Buxar district, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of East Central Railway, Sharswati Chandra told PTI.

“The incident took place at around 11.08 am and rail traffic was restored by 2.25 p.m.,” he said.

"The restoration work, including the coupling of the Magadh Express (20802) from New Delhi to Islampur, was completed and the same train started from the site at 2:25 p.m. …after that movement of other trains was also allowed on the down line", said the CPRO.

An inquiry has been ordered to probe the exact cause of the incident, he said, adding the incident disrupted rail traffic for more than three hours.

The incident had occurred when the train passed Twiniganj. It uncoupled between coach no S-7, the 13th from the train engine and coach no S-6, the 14th from the engine between Twininganj- Raghunathpur in the down line.

A rescue team as well as technical teams immediately reached the spot and rectified the snag, said the CPRO.