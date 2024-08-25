Chirag Paswan re-elected as Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief for 5 years

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Updated - August 25, 2024 04:42 pm IST

Published - August 25, 2024 03:52 pm IST - RANCHI

PTI
Union minister Chirag Paswan was on Sunday (August 25, 2024) re-elected as Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president for five years at its national executive meeting here.

The decision was taken unanimously at the meeting, Mr. Paswan said.

"The national executive, in its meeting here, has re-elected me for the next five years," he said.

Chirag Paswan says his party will seek a review of the Supreme Court’s verdict on Dalit sub-groups

Mr. Paswan, the Minister of Food Processing Industries, said the upcoming assembly elections in Haryana, Jammu Kashmir and Jharkhand was also discussed in the meeting.

In Jharkhand, the party may contest the polls either with national alliance partner BJP or on its own, he said.

