Chirag Paswan demands President’s rule in West Bengal

Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) national president Chirag Paswan on Friday (August 30, 2024) slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her remarks that “if Bengal burns, then Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Delhi will also burn” and demanded President’s rule in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Banerjee made these comments while referring to the bandh the Bharatiya Janata Party had called in West Bengal on August 28 in the wake of protests surrounding the rape and murder of a doctor.

Mr. Paswan said the West Bengal Chief Minister “is threatening other States and this shows her weakness and failure”. “I will urge the Central government to assess the situation in Bengal and impose President’s rule there,” Mr. Paswan said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said Ms. Banerjee should run her State “properly” instead of talking about other States. “Is it nice for a person holding the post of a Chief Minister to give such a statement? She is thinking about burning the country and other States. She has the duty to maintain peace in her own State, but she failed,” Mr. Paswan said.

The Union Minister said Ms. Banerjee has made a “shameful statement” and “is not able to run her State”. “You better care about your own State. If your State is in good condition, the other States will take care of themselves,” Mr. Paswan said. He accused Ms. Banerjee of allowing party workers to become part of the government. Referring to the accused in the rape and murder case, he said, “Who was this man given so much access to, he already has so many charges of domestic violence. Wasn’t it the failure and negligence of the State government?”

While addressing the protesting doctors in Kolkata on August 28, Ms. Banerjee had urged them to return to work saying an FIR will “ruin your future”. While the doctors said the Chief Minister had issued them a “threat”, Ms. Banerjee, on Thursday, clarified that she did not speak against them.

“Let me most emphatically clarify that I have not uttered a single word against the (medical etc.) students or their movements. I totally support their movement. Their movement is genuine. I never threatened them, as some people are accusing me of doing. This allegation is completely false,” Ms. Banerjee posted on X.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.