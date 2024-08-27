ADVERTISEMENT

Chilli powder poured into private parts of suspected thief in Bihar’s Araria; one arrested

Updated - August 27, 2024 02:58 pm IST

Published - August 27, 2024 02:39 pm IST - Patna

In the video, several people, most of them young, could be seen witnessing the cruelty and shooting it on their mobile phones even as the victim kept begging for mercy.

Amarnath Tewary
Amarnath Tewary

Image for representational purpose. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

In a bizarre video going rounds in social media since August 26, a group of people were seen pouring chilli powder into the private parts of a suspected motorcycle thief while others kept watching and shooting the incident on their mobile phones. The incident is said to have happened Bihar’s Araria district.

ADVERTISEMENT

The district police describing the act as “inhuman” arrested one person on Tuesday (August 27, 2024) saying action would be taken against others found involved in the incident “after verification”.

“The incident happened at Islamnagar under Araria police station. Yesterday, we received a video in which a group of people were seen pouring chilli powder-like stuff into the private parts of a suspected thief after tying his hands and pulling his pants down. After verification from the technical cell of our department, we took immediate action over it and arrested one person named Mohd. Sifat of Islamnagar, ward No: 2”, Araria police said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The district police have also lodged a case under sections 451/ 24, 109 / 117(4) of Bhartiya Nayaya Sanhita (BNS).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In the video, several people, most of them young, could be seen witnessing the cruelty and shooting it on their mobile phones even as the victim kept begging for mercy. Though a voice could be heard suggesting to call the police, others shout down his suggestion.

Meanwhile, Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal slammed the ruling NDA government in Bihar over the incident saying it “worse than Taliban”.

“This is Nitish Kumar-BJP’s maha goonda raj, maha jungle raj . This is worse than Taliban. There is complete silence on this inhuman incident and this selective resentment is dangerous. The chief minister (of the state) is not in his senses. Several murder incidents are taking place every day in Bihar”, said RJD in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

However, ruling parry JD(U) leaders countered saying “Police in the district are taking action and stern action will be taken against those found involved in the act. Nobody will be spared.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US