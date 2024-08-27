Chilli powder poured into private parts of suspected thief in Bihar’s Araria; one arrested

In a bizarre video going rounds in social media since August 26, a group of people were seen pouring chilli powder into the private parts of a suspected motorcycle thief while others kept watching and shooting the incident on their mobile phones. The incident is said to have happened Bihar’s Araria district.

The district police describing the act as “inhuman” arrested one person on Tuesday (August 27, 2024) saying action would be taken against others found involved in the incident “after verification”.

“The incident happened at Islamnagar under Araria police station. Yesterday, we received a video in which a group of people were seen pouring chilli powder-like stuff into the private parts of a suspected thief after tying his hands and pulling his pants down. After verification from the technical cell of our department, we took immediate action over it and arrested one person named Mohd. Sifat of Islamnagar, ward No: 2”, Araria police said in a statement.

The district police have also lodged a case under sections 451/ 24, 109 / 117(4) of Bhartiya Nayaya Sanhita (BNS).

In the video, several people, most of them young, could be seen witnessing the cruelty and shooting it on their mobile phones even as the victim kept begging for mercy. Though a voice could be heard suggesting to call the police, others shout down his suggestion.

Meanwhile, Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal slammed the ruling NDA government in Bihar over the incident saying it “worse than Taliban”.

“This is Nitish Kumar-BJP’s maha goonda raj, maha jungle raj . This is worse than Taliban. There is complete silence on this inhuman incident and this selective resentment is dangerous. The chief minister (of the state) is not in his senses. Several murder incidents are taking place every day in Bihar”, said RJD in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

However, ruling parry JD(U) leaders countered saying “Police in the district are taking action and stern action will be taken against those found involved in the act. Nobody will be spared.”

