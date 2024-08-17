Centre’s plan for lateral recruitment in 45 posts a cruel joke on reservation rules, says Tejashwi Yadav

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday (August 17, 2024) slammed the Centre’s move to recruit 45 senior officials through lateral entry mode as a “cruel joke” on the country’s reservation system and the Constitution.

The Union Public Service Commission on Saturday advertised 45 posts – 10 of joint secretaries and 35 of directors/deputy secretaries – to be filled through lateral entry mode on contract basis.

“If these 45 posts were filled through the traditional civil services examination, nearly half of them (22-23) would have been reserved for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Other Backward Classes (OBCs). By opting for lateral entry, the government is effectively denying these communities their rightful share in governance in a very systematic, planned and clever move,” Mr. Yadav said in a social media post on X, displaying a copy of the UPSC advertisement.

“This is a cruel joke with reservation and the Constitution written by Baba Saheb Ambedkar, and this advertisement is just a minor glimpse of it,” the RJD leader said in his post.

“In the last election, the Prime Minister, his hanger-on parties in Bihar and their leaders used to cry and claim with great pomp that no one can take away their rights by ending reservation, but in front of their eyes, with their support and cooperation, the rights of the deprived, neglected and poor sections are being looted, and the self-proclaimed OBC PM, along with SC/ST and OBC leaders of Bihar-Uttar Pradesh, are laughing loudly. People will not forgive those undermining the rights of 90% of the population. Wake up Dalit-Backward Classes-STs and poor people of the general category. In the name of Hindu, they are gobbling up your rights and doing nepotism over this,” Mr. Yadav wrote on X in Hindi.

Deliberate, says Congress

Earlier, the RJD’s alliance partner, the Congress, too had alleged that the Central government’s move was a “deliberate move to sideline SCs, STs, OBCs and the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) from crucial government positions”. “The BJP, which had ripped apart the Constitution, has made a double attack on reservation!” said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in a post on X. “Is there reservation for SC/ST/ OBC and EWS in the advertisement the Modi government has given to fill 45 posts through lateral entries?” asked Mr. Kharge in his post.

The lateral entry initiative was introduced by the Modi-led government in 2018 with an aim to rope in specialised talent from the private sector and other non-governmental organisations. “The rationale behind the move was to infuse fresh perspectives and expertise into administration while enhancing the efficiency of governance,” said a senior BJP leader of the State, seeking anonymity.

However, the Opposition parties have been criticising the Central government over this, claiming it as a “direct affront to the principles of social justice enshrined in the Constitution that mandate that a certain percentage of government jobs be reserved for historically marginalised communities to correct historical injustices”.