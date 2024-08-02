Centre misleading Parliament over inclusion of hiked quota in Ninth Schedule: Tejashwi

Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav on August 2 said the BJP-led Union government was “misleading” the Parliament over inclusion of hiked quota for deprived castes in Bihar in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution “so that it (central government) gets immunity from legal scrutiny”.

“Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment B. L. Verma in his written reply on July 31 categorically said that inclusion of increased reservation in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution comes under the purview of the State government. The Minister gave a wrong and misleading reply. He misled the Parliament,” Mr. Yadav said.

The RJD leader waved a copy of the reply of the Minister and added, “RJD will file an appeal before the Supreme Court in this regard on Monday, August 5”.

“We’ll expose the Centre’s lies before the Supreme Court where an appeal is pending against a Patna High Court order quashing the State’s new reservation laws,” he said.

Last year, then mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) government had urged the Centre to incorporate the hiked reservation from 50% to 65% in State government jobs and educational institutions in the Ninth Schedule. On the basis of the caste survey report 2022, which said Extremely Backward Class in the State comprise 36% of the population, Backward Class 27%, Scheduled Castes 19%, Scheduled Tribes 1.6% and General Class 15.5%, the Bihar government had hiked reservation in the State from 50% to 65%.

“It is the Centre’s responsibility to include matters in the Ninth Schedule and not of the State government. It is because of this, then grand alliance government had requested the Central government,” Mr Yadav said. The Schedule includes a list of Central and State laws that cannot be challenged in courts.

Taking a jibe at the NDA governments in the State and at the Centre, the RJD leader said both governments were against “reservation for deprived sections of the society”. “The NDA government is against reservation, against granting special category status to Bihar and including the reservation law in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution”, he said.

He said the party has decided to launch a State-wide protest from August 5 against the NDA government. “Why the Chief Minister and his Ministers, who earlier, had demanded the same, are maintaining silence now over such step-motherly treatment to Bihar,” Mr Yadav asked.

August 1, the RJD leader had planned to embark on a State-wide journey with focus on Kosi and Seemanchal areas from August 17. An RJD functionary said the schedule would be finalised after conclusion of the monsoon session of the Parliament. “Through yatras he addresses several issues concerning people, including the Central government’s neglect of Bihar,” said party spokesperson Chitranjan Gagan.