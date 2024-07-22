GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Centre denies special category status for Bihar

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, MoS for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary cited an 2012 inter-Ministerial group report to assert that “a case for granting special category status to Bihar is not made out”

Updated - July 22, 2024 04:34 pm IST

Published - July 22, 2024 04:04 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Pankaj Chaudhary. File

Pankaj Chaudhary. File

The government on July 22 cited an inter-Ministerial group report prepared in 2012 to assert that a case for granting special category status to Bihar is not made out; a stand which came a day after BJP's allies from Bihar demanded the status for the backward State.

Also Read: Parliament 2024 Budget session LIVE

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha on the first day of the Monsoon session, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said special category status was granted in the past by the National Development Council (NDC) to some States which were characterised by a number of features necessitating special consideration.

“These included hilly and difficult terrain, low population density or sizeable share of tribal population, strategic location along borders with neighbouring countries, economic and infrastructural backwardness and non-viable nature of State finances,” he said in reply to a question asked by JD(U) member Rampreet Mandal.

“The decision was taken based on an integrated consideration of all the factors listed above and the peculiar situation of a State,” the Minister said.

"Earlier, the request of Bihar for Special Category Status was considered by an Inter-Ministerial Group (IMG) which submitted its Report on 30th March 2012. The IMG came to the finding that based on existing NDC criteria, the case for Special Category Status for Bihar is not made out," the Minister said. The Congress-led UPA was in power at the time.

JD(U) leader Sanjay Kumar Jha had voiced his party's demand for the status at an all-party meeting on July 21. The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), also a BJP ally, and the Opposition RJD echoed the same demand at the meeting.

The JD(U), though, has already conveyed to the Centre that it is willing to settle for a special financial package in case the status cannot be granted to the State. The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the YSR Congress had made the same demand for Odisha and Andhra Pradesh respectively in the meeting.

What is the role of the Finance Commission? | Explained

The government has in the past also argued that the 14th Finance Commission report has ruled out the possibility of any more States being granted the status, which includes tax relief and higher Central funding for the beneficiary States.

