GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cabinet approves development of new civil enclave in Bihar

The passenger building at the Bihta Indian Air Force base will span 66,000 sqm and will be able to handle 3,000 passengers in peak hours and cater to 50 lakh passengers per year

Updated - August 16, 2024 11:15 pm IST

Published - August 16, 2024 11:14 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
The apron at the civil enclave will have 10 parking bays capable of handling the A320 family of aircraft and Boeing 737s and two link taxi ways. File

The apron at the civil enclave will have 10 parking bays capable of handling the A320 family of aircraft and Boeing 737s and two link taxi ways. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Union Cabinet on Friday (August 16, 2024) approved a new civil enclave for Bihar in Bihta at an estimated cost of ₹1,413 crore to help with capacity constraints at Patna airport.

The passenger building at the Bihta Indian Air Force base will span 66,000 sq. m and will be able to handle 3,000 passengers in peak hours and cater to 50 lakh passengers per annum, according to a press statement of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, adding that it can be further expanded to cater to a total capacity of 1 crore passengers per year.

The apron at the civil enclave will have 10 parking bays capable of handling A320 family of aircraft and Boeing 737s and two link taxi ways.

The press statement explained that the project was necessary to address the anticipated saturation of capacity at Patna Airport. “While AAI is already in the process of constructing a new terminal building at Patna Airport, further expansion was constrained due to limited land availability,” it said.

The Union Cabinet also okayed expansion of the existing civil enclave at Bagdogra IAF base at an estimated cost of ₹1,549 crore.

Related Topics

Bihar / air transport

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.