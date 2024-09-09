Built in 2015, government hospital in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur has treated no patient

It has been almost a decade since the government hospital at Chainpura Village in Muzaffarpur district’s Paroo block was built, but no patient has ever visited it. The 30-bed hospital, constructed in 2015, was never inaugurated and lies deserted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Most of the windows, doors, iron grilles and tiles of the building have been stolen. Located in the middle of a field and surrounded by tall grass, the hospital now resembles a haunted house. Villagers say it has become a hangout for antisocial elements and is frequented by gamblers, drunkards, liquor smugglers and drug addicts. Sometimes, villagers bring their cattle to graze.

According to a Health Department official, the company that was awarded the tender to build the hospital did so on a different plot of land than originally planned, following which the department refused to take possession of the building. Since then, the hospital, spread over six acres of land, with accommodation for the medical staff and nurses, remains abandoned.

ADVERTISEMENT

Villagers, for whom the hospital was built, are forced to go to Muzaffarpur for better treatment.

“When this hospital was built, we were very happy that we need not go to the town for medical services. Not only in Chainpura village, people in several villages under Saraiya Panchayat were happy after the construction of this hospital. It is very unfortunate that the hospital never got inaugurated and not a single patient received any treatment,” Manohar Das, a resident of Chainpura village, said.

Asked about the abandoned hospital, Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Muzaffarpur West Shreya Shree said, “I have no information about this particular hospital. However, the District Collector has formed a probe team and officials of Primary Health Centre and the circle officer are doing the parallel investigation. As soon as I get any information, it will be shared with the media as well.”

Muzaffarpur Collector Subrat Kumar Sen said the administration has informed the Health Department about the hospital and urged it to make the facility operational by repairing it and deputing medical personnel and other facilities. “I have also written to the department,” he said.

Wastage of public money on projects that serve no purpose is not new in Bihar. Last month, it emerged that the administration in Araria district had built a bridge in the middle of nowhere. Surrounded by farmland, the bridge had no approach roads and headed nowhere.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.