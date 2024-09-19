BJP’s members fake, says Tejashwi as RJD launches membership drive

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Thursday launched its membership drive with a target to enroll one crore members in the coming months.

Leader of Opposition in Bihar Tejashwi Yadav, who launched the drive in Patna, took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) membership scheme saying the RJD’s “members were original unlike the BJP’s”.

“The BJP calls itself the biggest party, but the number of votes it got in Delhi was fewer than the number of its members. The same happened in Bihar as well. The BJP runs fake membership campaigns online and shows wrong figures,” he said.

The former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister said he believed that “the RJD will become a party with maximum members in Bihar”.

“Today, we are launching the membership drive not only in Bihar but in more than 20 states where RJD has its organisation. We have set the target of one crore members and the drive will continue for the coming months,” he said. Mr. Yadav said that “people from all sections of the society will become members of the RJD.”

Accompanied by the RJD State unit president Jagdanand Singh and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Yadav, Mr. Yadav said the RJD and its allies will form the government in Bihar after the 2025 Assembly election. He asked party workers to strengthen the organisation at the ground level through the membership drive.

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad launched the drive from the RJD office in New Delhi by becoming its first member.

