BJP’s Giriraj Singh to take out Hindu Swabhiman Yatra, draws Opposition ire

Senior BJP leader from Bihar and Union Textile Minister Giriraj Singh is all set to launch the first phase of his Hindu Swabhiman Yatra from October 18 from Bhagalpur.

The proposed five-day yatra, which means Hindu Self-Respect March, will culminate in the Muslim-dominated northeastern district of Kishanganj on October 22. The marchof the BJP leader, a two-time BJP MP from Begusarai, has stoked controversy as Opposition RJD and Congress leaders accused Mr. Singh of pursuing “divisive” politics through his yatra to create “hatred and disturbance” in society.

Rubbishing these claims, Mr. Singh asked: “Why are they (Opposition party leaders) pained by my proposed yatra? Haven’t leaders of other political parties taken out yatras across States earlier?”

‘Uniting Hindus’

“It is necessary to unite Hindus in the country. If we’re united we’ll be strong but, if divided, we’ll be destroyed. I want to give a message that organised Hindus are powerful Hindus,” Mr. Singh said on October 11 in Patna while speaking to media persons.

He also added: “India will not tolerate atrocities committed on Hindus in Bangladesh. The time has come to unite Hindus. If all Muslims had gone to Pakistan during partition [in 1947], we would not be facing such a situation where we have to face stone pelting during Ram Navami processions.”

Taking a dig at Mr. Singh’s proposed yatra, Opposition RJD leader and party MLA Bhai Birendra said, “Through his proposed yatra, BJP leader Giriraj Singh is trying to play divisive politics in Bihar. The atmosphere in Muslim-dominated areas will be vitiated through this yatra.”

Referring to his party leader and Leader of Opposition in Assembly Tejashwi Yadav’s ongoing party workers’ meeting and communication with them, the RJD MLA added: “Tejashwi Yadav is undertaking his yatra for the development of Bihar.”

Mr. Yadav will be undertaking the second leg of his yatra from October 16 from Banka district to “meet his party workers and communicate with them”.

Similarly, Opposition Congress leader in Bihar Prem Chandra Mishra alleged: “What is the need of taking out a yatra in Biharon the question of atrocities perpetrated against Hindus in Bangladesh? They (BJP leaders) should protest outside Bangladesh Embassy in Delhi. If they still do not feel satisfied, then they should take Rashtriya Swamsevak Sangh to Bangladesh and protest there.”

However, ruling alliance party JD(U) leader and party spokespersons Neeraj Kumar said: “Who would dare to vitiate the atmosphere in Bihar as long as Nitish Kumar is there in power? One should not even see this in their dreams.” RJD leader Tanvir Hassan warned: “Singh is known for divisive politics and wants to create hatred and disturbance through his yatra”.

“They (Opposition leaders) take out yatras for votes but my yatra will not be for votes. It will be for uniting Hindus,” Mr. Singh told the media before leaving for Delhi at Patna airport on October 13. Mr. Singh’s yatra is likely to cross through districts like Katihar, Araria, Purnea before culminating at Kishanganj. All districts of northeast Bihar in Seemanchal (border) have sizeable number of Muslim population.