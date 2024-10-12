GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP MLA distributes swords at Durga puja pandals in Bihar; party calls it ‘Sanatana’ practice

The Opposition in the State slammed the act and called it as spreading hatred even as BJP defended it as a religious practice

Published - October 12, 2024 08:07 pm IST - Patna

Amit Bhelari
BJP MLA Mithilesh Kumar distributing swords to the girls in Sitamarhi on October 12. 

BJP MLA Mithilesh Kumar distributing swords to the girls in Sitamarhi on October 12.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Sitamarhi, Mithilesh Kumar, triggered a row after he distributed swords among girls in his constituency amid Vijayadashami festivities.

Mr. Kumar, who distributed the Hindu epic Ramayana along with swords in the puja pandals in Sitamarhi, justified his stand by stating that the swords were so that “sisters” can defend themselves against any “atrocities”.

Asked about the motive behind distributing the swords, Mr. Kumar said to the press, “I am making our sisters empowered by distributing the swords. If required they can chop off the hands of devilish people who do atrocities against them. These days we hear many incidents in which women and girls are assaulted and many wrong things they face. After the incident, they run from pillar to post to get justice and the police conduct the investigation.”

He further said, “The process of justice gets delayed and many leaders sometimes start speaking in favour of the accused. With the sword they can protect themselves like Maa Durga and Rani Laxmibai.”

He not only distributed the swords from his own fund but also distributed Durga Saptashati, a Hindu religious text describing the victory of the Goddess Durga in battle, and performed shastra puja (worship of weapons) in the town at Kapraul area.

On the occasion of Vijaydashami, a programme was organised by Durga puja organisers in which the officials of Durga Vahini, the women wing of Vishva Hindu Parishad and Rashtra Sevika Samiti, the Hindu nationalist women’s organisation that parallels the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh for men were also present.

BJP spokesperson Kuntal Krishna said that there was nothing wrong in distributing the swords on the day of Vijayadashami which is a tradition of Sanatana Dharma. He also said that the MLA has only encouraged the girls to protect themselves and protect others as well who are helpless.

Opposition leader slammed the saffron leader for his act and termed it spreading fear in the society.

While speaking to The Hindu, Ejaz Ahmad, spokesperson of Rashtriya Janata Dal said, “BJP leader Mithilesh Kumar is making all the attempts to weaken the democratic system and parliamentary structure by distributing swords to the innocent girls.”

He added, “The message of hatred is being spread by the BJP leader. They are not talking about the issues related to the public. We all know who are devilish people and who protected them. Who protected Ram-Rahim and Asaram Bapu and other religious gurus who were arrested for doing wrong things with girls and women. The BJP leader is protecting them.”

Published - October 12, 2024 08:07 pm IST

Related Topics

Durga Pooja / Bihar / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.