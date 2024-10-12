BJP MLA distributes swords at Durga puja pandals in Bihar; party calls it ‘Sanatana’ practice

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Sitamarhi, Mithilesh Kumar, triggered a row after he distributed swords among girls in his constituency amid Vijayadashami festivities.

Mr. Kumar, who distributed the Hindu epic Ramayana along with swords in the puja pandals in Sitamarhi, justified his stand by stating that the swords were so that “sisters” can defend themselves against any “atrocities”.

Asked about the motive behind distributing the swords, Mr. Kumar said to the press, “I am making our sisters empowered by distributing the swords. If required they can chop off the hands of devilish people who do atrocities against them. These days we hear many incidents in which women and girls are assaulted and many wrong things they face. After the incident, they run from pillar to post to get justice and the police conduct the investigation.”

He further said, “The process of justice gets delayed and many leaders sometimes start speaking in favour of the accused. With the sword they can protect themselves like Maa Durga and Rani Laxmibai.”

He not only distributed the swords from his own fund but also distributed Durga Saptashati, a Hindu religious text describing the victory of the Goddess Durga in battle, and performed shastra puja (worship of weapons) in the town at Kapraul area.

On the occasion of Vijaydashami, a programme was organised by Durga puja organisers in which the officials of Durga Vahini, the women wing of Vishva Hindu Parishad and Rashtra Sevika Samiti, the Hindu nationalist women’s organisation that parallels the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh for men were also present.

BJP spokesperson Kuntal Krishna said that there was nothing wrong in distributing the swords on the day of Vijayadashami which is a tradition of Sanatana Dharma. He also said that the MLA has only encouraged the girls to protect themselves and protect others as well who are helpless.

Opposition leader slammed the saffron leader for his act and termed it spreading fear in the society.

While speaking to The Hindu, Ejaz Ahmad, spokesperson of Rashtriya Janata Dal said, “BJP leader Mithilesh Kumar is making all the attempts to weaken the democratic system and parliamentary structure by distributing swords to the innocent girls.”

He added, “The message of hatred is being spread by the BJP leader. They are not talking about the issues related to the public. We all know who are devilish people and who protected them. Who protected Ram-Rahim and Asaram Bapu and other religious gurus who were arrested for doing wrong things with girls and women. The BJP leader is protecting them.”