BJP leader shot dead in Patna; search on for two assailants

A BJP leader was shot dead near his house in Patna on Tuesday night.

Ajay Kumar, the former general secretary of the Patna district unit of the BJP, was shot dead by two motorbike-borne unidentified assailants. The police have launched a hunt for the accused.

The incident took place around 10 p.m. on Tuesday when Mr. Kumar was sitting at his milk parlour near his house, falling under the Alamganj police station limits.

The motive for the murder is yet to be ascertained by the police. “Investigation is going on. The CCTV footage of the area is being checked. We are also in touch with the family members of the victim,” Superintendent of Police (SP) Patna East Bharat Soni said.

Tejashwi’s jibe

Reacting to the incident, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said on X: “For the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) government and leaders of Bihar, these are not unfortunate murders but auspicious events to save power. Now no one will call them jungle raj because the BJP is in power.”

Some BJP leaders at the Centre have been routinely using the term jungle raj to criticise the law and order situation in Bihar.

Mr. Yadav also shared on X a list of 42 incidents of crime that reportedly took place in the last few days. “There is a flood of criminals in Bihar. The administration is busy in bribery, looting and corruption. The criminals, are protected by the government, are busy looting, raping and killing innocent people,” Mr. Yadav said.

The RJD leader mentioned the incident of a youth who had been crushed to death in Muzaffarpur district, apart from murders in Bhagalpur, Gaya, Kaimur, Araria Katihar and several other districts of Bihar.

