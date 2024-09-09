BJP leader shot dead in Patna, incident captured in the CCTV

A 55-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was shot dead by three bike-borne criminals in Patna on Monday (September 9, 2024) near Mangal Talab of Patna City area.

The deceased has been identified as Shyam Sundar alias Munna Sharma, who was the Mandal President of BJP’s Patna City Chowk. The shooting of the BJP leader was also captured in the CCTV installed near the place where incident the occurred. In the video footage, it is clearly visible that a criminal came on the bike where the deceased was sitting and shot him at point blank rage and fled from the spot.

According to the family members, Sharma had gone out to look for an auto in the morning when the criminals shot him and snatched his mobile. It was morning walkers who first spotted the dead body lying on the road then they informed the police.

Before the police could arrive, his family members reached the spot and took to Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) for treatment where the doctor declared him dead.

Later, police also reached the hospital and handed over the body to NMCH for the postmortem. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team was also called to collect the evidence from the spot.

“At around 615. a.m. in the morning, we received information that a person named Munna Sharma was shot by criminals in front of City Pul Restaurant. His family took him to the hospital, where he was declared dead. CCTV footage around the spot is being scanned and further investigation is on,” Shashi Kumar Rana, SHO, Chowk Police Station, Patna City told the media.

No arrest has been made in the case yet and police are conducting raids to nab the accused.

One family member of the deceased said that Sharma was wearing a silver chain but the criminals neither took the chain nor the money from his purse.

However, in the video footage it is visible that the criminal first tried to snatch the chain but could not succeed.

बिहार में सत्ता संरक्षण में अपराध फल-फूल रहा है। अपराधी जब चाहे, जहां चाहे किसी को भी गोली मारकर भाग जा रहे है। वीडियो में बीजेपी नेता को गोली मारकर भागते अपराधी।



NDA के कर्ता-धर्ता बढ़ते बेलगाम अपराध से बेखबर है। इधर-उधर में मस्त, व्यस्त और पस्त CM से बिहार बिल्कुल भी नहीं… pic.twitter.com/wv0fiO6GyQ — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) September 9, 2024

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav took a dig at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the incident by posting CCTV footage and message on social media platform X.

“Crime is flourishing in Bihar under the protection of the government. Criminals are shooting anyone, whenever and wherever they want and running away. In the video, criminals are running away after shooting a BJP leader. The NDA leaders are unaware of the increasing crime. Bihar is not being managed at all by the busy and exhausted CM who is busy here and there,” Mr. Yadav said in the post.

Here and there was an indirect attack of Bihar CM as three days back, Mr. Kumar in the presence of BJP national president J.P. Nadda had said “ab idhar udhar nahi jayenge, do baar galit kiya maine unke saath ja ke (I will not go here and there, made mistake twice by going with them-read RJD).