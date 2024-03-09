BJP announces candidates for biennial election in Bihar

March 09, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - Patna

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday announced three candidates for the Bihar State Legislative Council election slated to be held on March 21. The party also announced the candidates for one Rajya Sabha seat of Jharkhand.

Keeping the Lok Sabha poll in mind, the BJP has given the opportunity to candidates of both upper castes as well as to extremely backward class (EBC) in the form of former Health Minister Mangal Pandey and Lal Mohan Gupta respectively.

Anamika Singh, the former women cell president of Bihar, a Kurmi, is the third candidate for the council.

Senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Syed Shahnawaz Hussain who was a member of Bihar Legislative Council has been dropped. Similarly, the BJP has named Dr. Pradeep Verma as the Rajya Sabha candidate. He is presently the general secretary of Jharkhand BJP.

