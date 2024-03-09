GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP announces candidates for biennial election in Bihar

Three candidates announced for the Bihar State Legislative Council election.

March 09, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - Patna

The Hindu Bureau
A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporter shows a victory sign during a public meeting addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Unseen), at Bettiah, in West Champaran on March 06.

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporter shows a victory sign during a public meeting addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Unseen), at Bettiah, in West Champaran on March 06. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday announced three candidates for the Bihar State Legislative Council election slated to be held on March 21. The party also announced the candidates for one Rajya Sabha seat of Jharkhand.

Keeping the Lok Sabha poll in mind, the BJP has given the opportunity to candidates of both upper castes as well as to extremely backward class (EBC) in the form of former Health Minister Mangal Pandey and Lal Mohan Gupta respectively.

Anamika Singh, the former women cell president of Bihar who hails from the Rajput community, is the third candidate for the council.

Senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Syed Shahnawaz Hussain who was a member of Bihar Legislative Council has been dropped. Similarly, the BJP has named Dr. Pradeep Verma as the Rajya Sabha candidate. He is presently the general secretary of Jharkhand BJP.

Related Topics

Bihar / General Elections 2024 / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.