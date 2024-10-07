BJP accuses Tejashwi Yadav of stealing ACs and sofa sets upon vacating official bungalow; RJD denies charges

The Opposition BJP on Monday (October 7, 2024) accused Leader of the Opposition in Assembly and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav of stealing air conditioners and sofa sets among other valuable items while vacating the official bungalow located in the heart of the State capital.

The house located at 5, Deshratna Marg, has now been allotted to BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary. The RJD countered the BJP’s charges as “frivolous” saying that the BJP suffers from “Tejashwi phobia” in the State.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Yadav along with his father and RJD chief Lalu Prasad, brother Tej Pratap Yadav and others were granted bail by Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court on personal bond of ₹1 lakh in a money laundering case linked to the land-for-jobs scam case.

“The base of the bed is missing along with ACs, fans, taps, sofa set, wash basin, etc. Even the badminton court mat has been taken away. This speaks volumes of his (Tejashwi Yadav’s) mentality. I’m not just accusing him but it is proven as well. The way he vacated this bungalow shows his upbringing. He has displayed how to loot government property,” alleged BJP’s media in-charge in Bihar Danish Iqbal.

Shatrudhan Kumar, personal secretary of Mr. Samrat Choudhary, showed media persons on Monday the places from where the items have been taken away in the bungalow. As a Deputy Chief Minister in the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) government, Tejashwi Yadav was allotted the spacious bungalow. Earlier, late BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi had lived in the same bungalow when he was the Deputy CM. The particular bungalow has been marked for the Deputy CM’s official residence by the State Building Constructions Department.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had dismissed Mr. Yadav’s plea challenging Patna High Court’s order to vacate the bungalow and ordered him to shift to an accommodation (bungalow) marked for the Leader of Opposition in State Assembly.

“A probe will let us know what and how the stuff has been taken away or missing mysteriously from the bungalow as the government’s Building Department keep the complete list of items provided in a ministerial bungalow,” said a BJP leader in the State seeking anonymity. Mr. Choudhary is said to be moving into the bungalow during Navratra (Dussehra) festival.

However, the Opposition RJD refuted the charges made against its party leader as “frivolous”. “All these allegations by BJP leaders are frivolous. Just cheap politics to defame Tejashwi Yadav. The BJP suffers from Tejashwi phobia,” RJD leader and party spokespersons Mrityunjay Tiwari said.

Earlier in June 2018, Samajwadi Party leader and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav too was mired in controversy when the BJP in Uttar Pradesh cried foul when Mr. Yadav vacated his bungalow. Several pictures of the damaged bungalow had appeared in media at that time triggering a war of words between the SP chief and the BJP.