Bihar youth allegedly waves Palestinian flag in Muharram procession; probe launched

Bihar Police have launched an investigation after a video purportedly showing a youth waving a Palestinian flag at a Muharram procession in Darbhanga district went viral on social media, an officer said on July 13.

A youth was seen waving a Palestinian flag during the Muharram procession in Kilaghat locality on Friday, Munna Khan, head of district Muharram committee told reporters.

The moment it was noticed by the committee members, the Palestinian flag was immediately seized, he added.

The matter has been brought to the notice of the district police which has started its investigation.

"… An investigation has been launched by the police into the matter and appropriate action will be taken against those found guilty. The video of this incident is being examined", Jagunath Reddy, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Darbhanga, told reporters on Saturday.

