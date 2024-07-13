GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bihar youth allegedly waves Palestinian flag in Muharram procession; probe launched

A youth was seen waving a Palestinian flag during the Muharram procession in Kilaghat locality in Darbhanga

Published - July 13, 2024 02:15 pm IST - Darbhanga

PTI
Image for representation purposes only. File

Image for representation purposes only. File | Photo Credit: AFP

Bihar Police have launched an investigation after a video purportedly showing a youth waving a Palestinian flag at a Muharram procession in Darbhanga district went viral on social media, an officer said on July 13.

A youth was seen waving a Palestinian flag during the Muharram procession in Kilaghat locality on Friday, Munna Khan, head of district Muharram committee told reporters.

The moment it was noticed by the committee members, the Palestinian flag was immediately seized, he added.

The matter has been brought to the notice of the district police which has started its investigation.

"… An investigation has been launched by the police into the matter and appropriate action will be taken against those found guilty. The video of this incident is being examined", Jagunath Reddy, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Darbhanga, told reporters on Saturday.

Related Topics

Bihar / Palestine / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.