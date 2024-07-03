Bihar woman cuts off man’s genitals for refusing to marry her

A woman in Saran district of Bihar on Monday allegedly cut off the genitals of a man and flushed them down the toilet after he refused to marry her, the police said on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old woman was said to be in a relationship with the 30-year-old victim for the past five years.

The woman claims to be a medical practitioner and runs a nursing home under the Marhaura police station in Saran district, while the man is a ward councillor under the Marhaura Nagar Panchayat. The man had helped her set up the nursing home.

The woman has been arrested. “A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on July 1,” Saran Superintendent of Police Kumar Ashish said.

“Both were in a live-in relationship and the woman wanted to marry the man which he was avoiding for a long time and this finally led to the incident on July 1. We have arrested the accused and further investigation is on,” an official at the Marhaura police station said, preferring anonymity.

According to the woman, even on Monday, the couple had planned to register for marriage at a court in Chhapra, the district headquarters of Saran, but the man failed to turn up.

Angered by this, the woman invited him to her nursing home and allegedly injected him with a sedative before cutting off his genitals. She then flushed them down the toilet, the police said.

The woman told the police that she was under intense pressure as the man, despite giving assurance, was not ready to tie the knot.

She also accused him of sexually exploiting her on the pretext of marriage for the past two years.

The police said they reached the spot after receiving information from a person who saw the man bleeding profusely. The victim was sent to a hospital for treatment. The police said the woman had also undergone abortion twice at the instance of the man.

