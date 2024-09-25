Bihar power utility meets all-time high demand of 8,005 MW

Bihar State created a new record on Monday (September 23, 2024) when power utility company the Bihar State Power Holding Company Limited (BSPHCL), successfully met the highest-ever demand of 8,005 MW at 9.53 p.m.

Minister of Energy, Planning, and Development Bijendra Prasad Yadav said this not only attests to Bihar’s expanding infrastructure but also reflects rapid strides being made to ensure that every household, industrial unit, and field receives reliable power, reinforcing the state’s commitment to growth and prosperity.

On the same day, both of the State’s power distribution companies — South Bihar Power Distribution Company Limited (SBPDCL) and North Bihar Power Distribution Company Limited (NBPDCL) — successfully met the maximum demand in their respective regions. Last week the demand stood at 7,932 MW.

In a press statement, Mr. Yadav said, “The demand for electricity in the state is rising continuously. To cater to the growing needs of consumers, our team is tirelessly working on expansion and strengthening of the transmission and distribution network.”

Huge rise in demand

He further highlighted that the maximum demand, which was 700 MW in 2005, has now risen to 8,005 MW. He pointed out that this was the outcome of the vision of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Mr. Yadav also said that compared to neighbouring states like Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, the Bihar government is providing electricity at a more affordable rate. The government is spending ₹15,343 crores as a subsidy this year, ensuring that consumers receive electricity at a lower cost, which has contributed to the consistent increase in demand.

In 2005, Bihar had only 1.7 million electricity consumers; today, that number has exceeded 20.7 million. Per capita electricity consumption, which was 70 units in 2005, has now surged to 360 units.

The minister claimed that currently, urban areas enjoy 23-24 hours of power supply, while rural areas receive 21-22 hours of electricity daily.

The significant rise in the number of consumers and adequate power supply has resulted in an increase in peak demand. During this period, the number of agricultural feeders also expanded from 29 to 935.

Expansion of grid

Mr. Yadav said extensive work has been carried out across power generation, transmission, and distribution to expand and strengthen the state’s electricity system.

“The number of power substations has increased from 368 to 1,250, and the length of 33/11 kV lines has grown threefold. The number of grid substations has risen from 45 in 2005 to 168 today. There has also been remarkable progress in the expansion of transmission lines, with the total length increasing from 5,000 circuit km to 20,328 circuit km. The power evacuation capacity of the transmission system has increased from 1,000 MW to 14,776 MW. Now our department is making steady progress in renewable energy, and the state is currently utilising more than 1,000 MW of solar power,”Mr. Yadav said.

Praising the work done in the power sector, the energy minister also said that these improvements have not only made Bihar self-reliant and empowered in the energy sector but have also contributed significantly to industrial growth, as well as progress in agriculture, education, and healthcare.

“Reliable and sufficient power supply has encouraged the establishment and expansion of industries, leading to increased employment opportunities and stimulating economic growth,”Mr. Yadav said.