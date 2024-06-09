ADVERTISEMENT

Bihar policeman mowed down by tractor carrying illegally mined sand

Updated - June 09, 2024 03:55 pm IST

Published - June 09, 2024 03:43 pm IST - Aurangabad (Bihar)

Aurangabad SP Swapna Gautam Meshram said the tractor has been confiscated, and its owner has been apprehended

PTI

A constable was mowed down by a tractor illegally transporting sand in Bihar's Aurangabad district on Sunday, police said.

The deceased, identified as Deepak Kumar (29), was on duty to check illegal sand mining when the incident took place at Musepur Khaira village within Daudnagar police station limits around 4 am.

Hailing from Arrah in Bhojpur district, Mr. Kumar was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared brought dead, police added.

Aurangabad SP Swapna Gautam Meshram said, "The incident took place when Kumar spotted a tractor loaded with illegally mined sand. Kumar instructed the driver to halt the vehicle, but he refused and mowed down the constable and fled after abandoning the tractor at the scene."

Ms. Meshram said the tractor has been confiscated, and its owner has been apprehended.

"Police have identified the driver and a manhunt has been launched to apprehend him," she said, emphasising that all those involved in the incident will be apprehended soon.

This incident bears resemblance to a previous incident in November 2023, where a 28-year-old sub-inspector was fatally struck, and a home guard was seriously injured by a tractor carrying illegally mined sand in Jamui district.

