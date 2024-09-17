Bihar Police arrests two youth for misrepresenting national flag

The Bihar Police on Monday (September 16, 2024) arrested two persons for waving India’s national flag with a ‘crescent moon and star’ in place of the Ashoka Chakra during the procession of Milad-un-Nabi in Saran district.

Police in Saran said that the act is a violation of Section 2 of the Indian Flag Code, 2002, which states that anyone who intentionally disrespects the national flag in any public place or in any other place within public view is a punishable offence.

On Monday morning, a video surfaced on social media in which the tricolour flag with a moon and star instead of the Ashoka Chakra was being waved during a Milad-un-Nabi procession in Kopa Bazaar under Kopa police station of Saran district.

After the video went viral, the police took immediate action and detained the two youths.

“Today, in the case of hoisting of the tricolour flag in a so-called modified form by replacing the Ashoka Chakra with a moon and a star in the Milad-un-Nabi procession under the Kopa police station, the police team took immediate action and seized the alleged flag along with the pick-up vehicle. Two people who were waving the flag have been arrested. One more person is involved in the case who has provided the flag to them. We are conducting raids to nab that person as well,” Saran Superintendent of Police Kumar Ashish said during the media briefing in Chapra.

Asked about the reason behind waving such a flag, Mr. Ashish further said: “As of now, we don’t know the possible reason but mishandling with the national symbol and national flag itself is a crime and [officials] will take strict action against them. Apart from Section 153 of the BNS, the act is also a violation of Indian Flag Code, 2002.”

