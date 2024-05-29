GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Bihar orders closure of schools, coaching institutes, anganwadi centres due to heatwave

The decision came in response to reports of several students fainting due to extreme heatwave conditions

Published - May 29, 2024 07:21 pm IST - Patna

PTI
School students being treated in a hospital after falling unconscious due to extreme heatwave conditions, in Begusarai, Bihar, Wednesday, May 29, 2024.

School students being treated in a hospital after falling unconscious due to extreme heatwave conditions, in Begusarai, Bihar, Wednesday, May 29, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Amid intense heatwave conditions in the state, the Bihar government on May 29 ordered the closure of all private and government-run schools, coaching institutes and anganwadi centres until June 8.

Chief Secretary Brajesh Mehrotra issued a directive to district magistrates to ensure the closure of these educational institutions, including 'anganwadi' centres, following Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's instructions. The decision came in response to reports of several students fainting due to extreme heatwave conditions.

With temperatures soaring above 44° Celsius in various parts of the State, Mr. Mehrotra convened a high-level meeting to assess the readiness of departments concerned in addressing the heatwave crisis.

Heatwave alert: North, central India sizzle under severe heat, nearly 50°C in parts of Delhi

Incidents of students fainting were reported from Sheikhpura, Begusarai, East Champaran, and other regions due to the scorching heat.

Reacting to these incidents, RJD leader and former deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav urged the government to take immediate preventive measures to safeguard schoolchildren from the heatwave. He criticised the CM for not intervening and questioned the effectiveness of his directives.

Meanwhile, the IMD has forecast that heatwave conditions are expected to persist for another three or four days in the state. Officials from the Bihar Disaster Management Department advised people to avoid heat exposure, stay cool, and prevent dehydration.

Related stories

Related Topics

Bihar / heatwave

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.