Bihar Legislative Council expels RJD member Sunil Singh for ‘mimicking Nitish Kumar‘

The Disciplinary Committee of the Bihar Legislative Council takes action against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLC Sunil Singh, a close associate of party supremo Lalu Prasad.

ADVERTISEMENT

The committee expelled Mr. Singh for issuing a personal comment on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and doing his mimicry on the floor of the house during the last budget session held in February 2024.

The acting Chairman of the Bihar Legislative Council Awdhesh Narayan Singh made the formal announcement on July 26 that MLC Sunil Singh is no longer a member of the Legislative Council.

The committee has also taken action against another RJD MLC Kari Shoaib and suspended him for two days in the next session.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.