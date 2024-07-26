GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bihar Legislative Council expels RJD member Sunil Singh for ‘mimicking Nitish Kumar‘

The Disciplinary Committee of Bihar Legislative Council has expelled RJD MLC Sunil Singh for his comments on Bihar CM Nitish Kumar; Another RJD MLC Kari Shoaib has been suspended for two days

Updated - July 26, 2024 01:44 pm IST

Published - July 26, 2024 01:35 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar | Photo Credit: PTI

The Disciplinary Committee of the Bihar Legislative Council takes action against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLC Sunil Singh, a close associate of party supremo Lalu Prasad.

The committee expelled Mr. Singh for issuing a personal comment on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and doing his mimicry on the floor of the house during the last budget session held in February 2024.

The acting Chairman of the Bihar Legislative Council Awdhesh Narayan Singh made the formal announcement on July 26 that MLC Sunil Singh is no longer a member of the Legislative Council.

The committee has also taken action against another RJD MLC Kari Shoaib and suspended him for two days in the next session.

