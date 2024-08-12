ADVERTISEMENT

At least seven people killed, several injured in stampede at Jehanabad's Baba Siddhnath Temple in Bihar

Updated - August 12, 2024 07:31 am IST

Published - August 12, 2024 07:20 am IST - Jehanabad (Bihar)

The Hindu Bureau

At least seven people died and several others were injured in a stampede at Baba Siddhnath Temple in Makhdumpur, Jehanabad district, in the early hours of Monday (August 12, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

Confirming the incident, Jehanabad DM Alankrita Pandey told ANI, “At least seven people died and nine were injured in a stampede at Baba Siddhnath Temple in Makhdumpur, Jehanabad district. We are monitoring everything and now the situation is under control.”

List of major stampedes at temples, other religious gatherings in India

Speaking to ANI, Divakar Kumar Vishwakarma, SHO Jehanabad said, “DM and SP visited the spot and they are taking stock of the situation...A total of seven people have died...We are meeting and inquiring the family members [of the people dead and injured]...We are trying to identify the people [who have died], after this we will send the bodies for post-mortem...”

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Vikas Kumar, SDO Jehanabad, expressed his grief over the incident, saying “It is a sad incident...All the arrangements were tight, we are taking stock of the situation....”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

More details are awaited...

(With inputs from ANI)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Bihar / death

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US