ADVERTISEMENT

Bihar hooch deaths: ‘Will you take responsibility?’ Tejashwi’s poser to Nitish as toll rises to 29

Updated - October 18, 2024 01:04 pm IST - Patna

Prohibition has been super flop in the State, says RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as he slams CM Nitish Kumar over Hooch Tragedy

The Hindu Bureau

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Tejashwi Yadav once again hit at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the recent hooch tragedy in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Yadav while taking a dig at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar posed 12 questions related to the prohibition of liquor in the State of Bihar.

“Prohibition has been super flop in the State”, Mr.Yadav said while, asking, “ Will the Chief Minister cum Home Minister of the State take responsibility of deaths?”.

Also Read: Congress slams NDA government; says trade of spurious liquor rampant

Meanwhile, DGP Alok Raj while speaking with The Hindu confirmed that four more people have died after allegedly consuming illicit liquor in Bihar’s Siwan and Saran districts, taking the toll in the hooch tragedy to 29.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Nitish Kumar government recently said that more than 150 people have died in Hooch tragedies in the State since April 2016, when the State implemented total prohibition of liquor.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Bihar / Patna / death

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US