GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bihar hooch deaths: ‘Will you take responsibility?’ Tejashwi’s poser to Nitish as toll rises to 29

Prohibition has been super flop in the State, says RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as he slams CM Nitish Kumar over Hooch Tragedy

Published - October 18, 2024 12:30 pm IST - Patna

The Hindu Bureau
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. File

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Tejashwi Yadav once again hit at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the recent hooch tragedy in the State.

Mr. Yadav while taking a dig at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar posed 12 questions related to the prohibition of liquor in the State of Bihar.

“Prohibition has been super flop in the State”, Mr.Yadav said while, asking, “ Will the Chief Minister cum Home Minister of the State take responsibility of deaths?”.

Also Read: Congress slams NDA government; says trade of spurious liquor rampant

Meanwhile, DGP Alok Raj while speaking with The Hindu confirmed that four more people have died after allegedly consuming illicit liquor in Bihar’s Siwan and Saran districts, taking the toll in the hooch tragedy to 29.

The Nitish Kumar government recently said that more than 150 people have died in Hooch tragedies in the State since April 2016, when the State implemented total prohibition of liquor.

Published - October 18, 2024 12:30 pm IST

Related Topics

Bihar / Patna / death

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.