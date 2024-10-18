Bihar hooch deaths: ‘Will you take responsibility?’ Tejashwi’s poser to Nitish as toll rises to 29

Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Tejashwi Yadav once again hit at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the recent hooch tragedy in the State.

Mr. Yadav while taking a dig at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar posed 12 questions related to the prohibition of liquor in the State of Bihar.

“Prohibition has been super flop in the State”, Mr.Yadav said while, asking, “ Will the Chief Minister cum Home Minister of the State take responsibility of deaths?”.

Also Read: Congress slams NDA government; says trade of spurious liquor rampant

Meanwhile, DGP Alok Raj while speaking with The Hindu confirmed that four more people have died after allegedly consuming illicit liquor in Bihar’s Siwan and Saran districts, taking the toll in the hooch tragedy to 29.

The Nitish Kumar government recently said that more than 150 people have died in Hooch tragedies in the State since April 2016, when the State implemented total prohibition of liquor.