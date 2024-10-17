Bihar hooch deaths: Congress slams NDA government; says trade of spurious liquor rampant

The Congress on Thursday (October 17, 2024) slammed the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) dispensation over several fatalities in Bihar's Siwan and Saran districts owing to consumption of spurious liquor, with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge saying the "opportunistic" double engine government is responsible for the deaths.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also hit out at the NDA government over the fatalities, saying liquor ban is in force in the State but illegal trade of spurious liquor is rampant.

In a post in Hindi on X, Mr. Kharge said, “So far, 36 people have died due to spurious liquor in 16 villages of Siwan and Saran in Bihar, which is extremely painful and saddening.”

"Our deepest condolences to the bereaved families of the victims. We request the government to ensure that the culprits are given the harshest punishment possible," Mr. Kharge said.

The Congress president shared the previous incidents in which people lost their lives after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Bihar and said this shows how unsuccessful the State Government has been in stopping the illegal liquor business.

"Before this — April 2023: 26 people died due to consumption of spurious liquor in Motihari. December 2022: 71 people lost their lives in Chhapra and dozens lost their eyesight. March 2022: 12 people died in Banka. November 2021: 43 people died after consuming poisonous liquor in Gopalganj, Bettiah and Muzaffarpur," he said.

"In 2017, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had said that 'Liquor will not be sold in Bihar as long as I am alive'. Liquor ban has been implemented. But why is the illegal trade of illicit liquor still going on?" Mr. Kharge said.

"The opportunistic double (engine) government in Bihar is responsible for taking the lives of hundreds of people!" the Congress president said.

In a post in Hindi on X, Priyanka Gandhi said, “The news of death of a number of people due to the consumption of spurious liquor in Siwan and Saran districts of Bihar is extremely saddening. May God grant peace to the departed souls.” “My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. A large number of people are admitted in the hospital, I pray for their speedy recovery...”

"Liquor ban is in force in Bihar but illegal trade of spurious liquor is going on in full swing, owing to which deaths occur every day. The government should put a stop to this," the Congress general secretary said.