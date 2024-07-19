ADVERTISEMENT

Bihar government unveils first film promotion policy

Updated - July 19, 2024 08:03 pm IST

Published - July 19, 2024 07:54 pm IST - Patna

The policy offers various financial incentives as well as single window clearance for regional films in languages such as Bhojpuri, Maithili, Magahi, Angika, and Bajjika

Amarnath Tewary
With the intent to provide an institutional support to filmmakers, the government of Bihar on July 19 introduced the State’s first film promotion policy. The policy will ensure a single window clearance for all government permissions as well as providing for adequate security and safety arrangements to filmmakers. The policy also offers financial incentives for regional films made in languages such as Maithili, Bhojpuri, Magahi, Angika, and Bajjika.

“The cabinet today approved Bihar’s new film promotion policy. There is significant potential and numerous opportunities for filmmaking in Bihar. The proposal had come from the State’s Art, Culture, and Youth Affairs department,” additional chief secretary (cabinet secretariat) S. Siddharth said. The policy includes financial grants up to ₹4 crore for producing films, documentaries, and serials in regional languages. The policy also offers financial incentives for regional films in the Bhojpuri, Maithili, Magahi, Angika, and Bajjika languages.

The additional chief secretary of the Art, Culture, and Youth Affairs Department Harjot Kaur Bamhrah said that under the new film promotion policy, “filmmakers will receive assistance to make movies showcasing Bihar’s rich cultural heritage. Bihar’s scenic locations and adequate infrastructure would be attractions for filmmakers”.

Ms. Bamhrah also added to “setting up of an empowered committee and a film facilitation centre to streamline processes for the fraternity”.

