Bihar government to launch drive to kill Nilgai and wild boars

Bihar government on Tuesday (September 24, 2024) decided to get rid of the menace of Nilgai (Blue bulls) and wild boars by giving permission to cull them. The farmers of the State are troubled most by the terror of Nilgai and wild boars damaging their crops at large scale.

Forest, Environment and Climate Change Department Minister Prem Kumar said that the drive to cull them would start in five districts namely, East Champaran, Vaishali, Buxar, Siwan, and Samastipur. The decision was taken after meeting with the concerned officials of the department.

The Minister highlighted that both animals would be killed as per the rules. In the coming days, a joint meeting of the Superintendent of Police, Forest Division Officer, District Agriculture Officer will also be held before the drive begins.

After the meeting, Mr. Kumar in a press statement said that the crops are being damaged on a large scale by Nilgais and wild boar and the department will start the drive in these districts later this month.”

Last month, a meeting of Ministers and officials was also held on this issue of farmers, in which it was decided that the Agriculture Department would bear the cost of killing Nilgai and wild boars. To carry out this work, the hunters would be provided by the Forest, Environment and Climate Change Department.

According to an estimate, there are about three lakh Nilgai and 67,000 wild boars in these districts. The Forest Department gives compensation of ₹50,000 per hectare to the farmers in case of crop damage by Nilgai and wild boars.

