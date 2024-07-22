Bihar government tables ₹47,512 crore supplementary budget

Bihar’s Finance Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on July 22 tabled a ₹47,512 crore supplementary Budget in the State Assembly to meet expenditures under different Union and State government schemes.

It is the first supplementary Budget for the financial year 2024-25. Of the total amount, ₹25,551 crore would be spent on annual schemes, ₹21,954 crore on the establishment and committed expenditure and ₹5.73 crore in the scheme head of Central sector.

The Budget will be discussed on July 25 following which the government will pass it.

According to the estimates, the State government has made a provision of ₹12,158 crore as the State’s share for Central-sponsored schemes. The government has planned to spend ₹310.45 crore for Swachh Bharat Mission Gramin, ₹111 crore for PM e-bus service and ₹58.57 crore for National Rural Livelihood Mission. It will spend ₹30.36 crore on Integrated Child Development Services, ₹24.81 crore on the National Nutrition Mission and ₹21.86 crore on National Food Security Mission.

As per the provision, ₹8,550 crore has been earmarked for the Centre-sponsored Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan as the State share and ₹1,000 crore has been allotted for the National Health Mission and ₹466.94 crore for Supplementary Nutrition Scheme. The State government will spend ₹323 crore on Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana and ₹283.67 crore on Integrated Child Development Services. The State government has earmarked ₹71.44 crore for Swachh Bharat Mission Urban, ₹51 crore for Pradhan Mantri Micro Food Enterprise Upgradation Scheme and ₹47.72 crore for Pradhan Mantri Vandana Yojana.

As per the provision in the current financial year, ₹12,684 crore has been kept for the State government’s schemes. There is a provision to spend ₹2,098 crore for the construction of roads and bridges and ₹1,350 crore on various schemes and development of the energy sector.

It has the provision of ₹885 crore for the construction of medical colleges and hospital and medical institutes, ₹670.17 crore for Chief Minister’s old age pension scheme, ₹584.25 crore for irrigation creation project, ₹525 crore for Chief Minister’s incentive scheme, ₹400 crore for Bihar Student Credit Card Scheme and ₹400 crore for land acquisition.

“Earlier, the government presented the budget of ₹2.78 lakh crore and today I have presented the first supplementary budget so that we can complete the developmental work and the new projects in Bihar,” Mr. Choudhary said.

On the first day of the monsoon session, the Opposition created a ruckus outside the Assembly. Left leaders protested against the government demanding 65% reservation. Several BJP leaders demanded that shops on the Kanwaria route display nameplates on the lines of Uttar Pradesh. Leader of the Congress Legislature Party Shakeel Ahmed Khan reached the Assembly with a garland of vegetables and Congress MLA Rajesh Ram carried a copy of the Constitution.

On July 22, Independent candidate Shankar Singh, who won the Rupauli bypoll, took oath as the new member of the house.