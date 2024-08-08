Bihar government mandates registration of temples, mutts, and trusts

The Bihar government on Thursday (August 8, 2024) mandated registration of temples, mutts and trusts, and directed all District Magistrates in the State to ensure that the bodies are registered and details of their immovable assets are submitted to the Bihar State Board of Religious Trusts (BSBRT) soon. The BSBRT operates under the State’s Law Department and its records say there are about 2,512 unregistered temples and mutts across the State owning 4,321.64 acres of land.

ADVERTISEMENT

“All District Magistrates have been directed to ensure that unregistered temples, mutts and trusts are registered on a priority basis. Details of immovable assets of all such registered temples and mutts should be provided to BSBRT soon so that they can be uploaded on its website,” said Law, Urban Development and Housing Department Minister Nitin Nabin. “In response to my direction to the District Magistrates, as many as 18 have already submitted required records to the BSBRT.” The Minister further said “according to the Bihar Hindu Religious Trusts Act, 1950 all public temples, mutts, Dharmashalas and trusts must be registered with the BSBRT”.

According to BSBRT records, Bihar has 2,512 unregistered temples and mutts owning 4,321.64 acres of land and 2,499 registered temples with 18,456 acres of land. Vaishali district has the highest number of unregistered temples (438), followed by Bhabhua (307), West Champaran (273), Bhagalpur (191), Begusarai (185), Saran (154), Gaya (152) and Khagaria (100). The unregistered temples and mutts in Khagaria have about 722 acres of land while Banka district has 78 unregistered temples and mutts with approximately 332 acres of land in their possession.

“The State government will take stern action against those involved in illegal transactions of properties owned by registered temples, mutts or trusts, as well as those owned by unregistered entities”, Mr. Nabin said. “Registration is mandatory to protect the property.”

The Minister also added that a high-level meeting with officials from the Law and Revenue Department with Land Reforms Department of the government will be convened soon.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.