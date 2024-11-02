Bihar government considering taking over Bettiah Raj land worth over ₹8,000 crore

The Bihar government is contemplating taking over the erstwhile estate of Bettiah Raj land worth over ₹8,000 crore and comprising of over 15,000 acres stretching from Champaran across several districts of Bihar, as well as 143.26 acres breaching into the neighbouring State of Uttar Pradesh. According to officials about 50% of the Bettiah Raj land, which was one of the largest estates of the State, has been encroached upon.

The estate was formerly managed by the Court of Wards but now the Board of Revenue of the Bihar government looks after it with an additional district magistrate-level officer and two clerks. As per the data with the Board of Revenue till mid-December, around 66% of about 6,505 acres of land of Bettiah Raj in West Champaran district alone has been encroached upon and around 60% of 3,219 acres of the land in East Champaran has suffered a similar fate. Besides Champaran districts, the Bettiah Raj has also lands in Saran, Gopalganj, Patna, Siwan, and other districts of the State as well.

“The State government is contemplating the vesting of entire Bettiah Raj estate in itself and a Bill [in this regard] is likely to be placed in the next session of the legislature in November-December 2024,” chairman-cum-member of the Bihar government Board of Revenue, Mr. K.K. Pathak, said in an October order pertaining to a case related to a plot of land in West Champaran district. A department official seeking anonymity, however, added, “once the Bill is passed, the entire property will come under the State’s Revenue and Land Reforms department. The Bihar government has already initiated a process to clear the encroachments. It will be further intensified.”

Currently, the Bihar government is undertaking a special land survey to update land records in the State. Given the problems in updating centuries old land records, particularly in the rural area, the State government had put the whole exercise on hold for three months. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had directed officials for timely completion of the survey exercise in the State and had said that landowners would be given more time for submission of self-declaration regarding ownership.

Harendra Kishor Singh was the last zamindar of Bettiah Raj who died in March 1893 leaving behind two widows - Maharani Sheo Ratna Kunwar and Maharani Janki Kunwar. He died heirless. Three years later, Ms. Sheo Ratna Kunwar died in 1896, while Janki Kunwar died in 1954.