Bihar floods: Kharge asks Centre, State Government to expedite relief and rescue operations

The Congress president said that nearly 15 lakh people in 17 districts are affected by the floods

Updated - October 03, 2024 04:47 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Mallikarjun Kharge said the bridges have collapsed and the homes of citizens have been destroyed due to the disaster, especially in north Bihar. File

Mallikarjun Kharge said the bridges have collapsed and the homes of citizens have been destroyed due to the disaster, especially in north Bihar. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Expressing concern over the flood situation in Bihar, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday (October 3, 2024) demanded that the Centre and State Government should expedite the relief and rescue operations.

According to the Disaster Management Department, the number of people affected by the flood has reached 14.62 lakh.

Water level in Bihar rivers recede but flood woes continue

"The flood situation in Bihar is becoming terrible. Nearly 15 lakh people in 17 districts are affected by the floods and the news of many deaths in the last few days is extremely painful," Mr. Kharge said in a post on X in Hindi.

The Congress president said the bridges have collapsed and the homes of citizens have been destroyed due to the disaster, especially in north Bihar.

"We demand from the Centre and State Government that the relief and rescue operations should be expedited so that the victims can get immediate help," Mr. Kharge said.

"We thank the Indian Air Force, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams wholeheartedly for the help they are providing in these difficult circumstances. But we still need all possible help from the state government agencies," he added.

Flood situation in Bihar worsens as embankments of Kosi, Bagmati rivers breached

Mr. Kharge also urged the Centre to provide adequate compensation to every flood victim and help the State Government.

The Congress president said the farmers whose crops have been destroyed should also get compensation. “The Congress workers are expected to be ready to serve the victims,” he added.

According to the State Disaster Management department, packets of food and other relief materials are being airdropped by the Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters in the 17 flood-affected districts.

These districts are East and West Champaran, Araria, Kishanganj, Gopalganj, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Supaul, Madhepura, Muzaffarpur, Purnea, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Saran, Saharsa, Katihar and Khagaria.

For safe evacuation of people, 16 teams of the NDRF and 17 teams of the SDRF have been pressed into service. Around 975 boats have also been pressed into service in the affected areas.

Published - October 03, 2024 04:27 pm IST

