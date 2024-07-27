GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s son Nishant says no to politics

Some JD(U) leaders had earlier claimed that Nishant may carry on the political legacy of his father

Published - July 27, 2024 08:58 pm IST - Patna

Amit Bhelari
Nishant Kumar, son of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, planting a sapling in Sri Krishna Nagar locality in Patna on July 27, 2024.

Nishant Kumar, son of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, planting a sapling in Sri Krishna Nagar locality in Patna on July 27, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Nishant Kumar, son of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has dismissed speculation that he would join politics. The 48-year-old categorically said on July 26 that he had chosen the path of spirituality and was not interested in politics.

There was talk going on in the political corridors that Mr. Nitish may launch his son into politics. During the Lok Sabha election too, a few leaders of the Janata Dal (United) had claimed that Mr. Nishant may carry on the political legacy of his father.

A software engineer and an alumnus of the Birla Institute of Technology (BIT) Mesra, Mr. Nishant keeps a low profile and stays away from political events. None of the Bihar Chief Minister’s family members are in politics.

On Friday, Mr. Nishant was seen shopping for electronic goods at a market in Patna when mediapersons spotted him.

Asked about his entry into politics, Mr. Nishant said, “I am walking on the path of spirituality and today also I have come out for work related to spirituality. When I listen to Hare Rama Hare Krishna on mobile phone, the sound is low. So, I decided to purchase a speaker to listen to the bhajan with good sound.” Security personnel were accompanying Mr. Nishant on his outing.

On Saturday, he was found planting a sapling in the Sri Krishna Nagar locality, and the photo was circulating on social media. Mr. Nishant is fond of environment-related activities, sources said.

Related Topics

Bihar / politics / Janata Dal (United)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.