Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s son Nishant says no to politics

Nishant Kumar, son of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has dismissed speculation that he would join politics. The 48-year-old categorically said on July 26 that he had chosen the path of spirituality and was not interested in politics.

There was talk going on in the political corridors that Mr. Nitish may launch his son into politics. During the Lok Sabha election too, a few leaders of the Janata Dal (United) had claimed that Mr. Nishant may carry on the political legacy of his father.

A software engineer and an alumnus of the Birla Institute of Technology (BIT) Mesra, Mr. Nishant keeps a low profile and stays away from political events. None of the Bihar Chief Minister’s family members are in politics.

On Friday, Mr. Nishant was seen shopping for electronic goods at a market in Patna when mediapersons spotted him.

Asked about his entry into politics, Mr. Nishant said, “I am walking on the path of spirituality and today also I have come out for work related to spirituality. When I listen to Hare Rama Hare Krishna on mobile phone, the sound is low. So, I decided to purchase a speaker to listen to the bhajan with good sound.” Security personnel were accompanying Mr. Nishant on his outing.

On Saturday, he was found planting a sapling in the Sri Krishna Nagar locality, and the photo was circulating on social media. Mr. Nishant is fond of environment-related activities, sources said.