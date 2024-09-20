GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bihar cadre IPS officer Shivdeep Wamanrao Lande resigns

Lande, a 2006 batch IPS officer, was popular in Bihar with several pseudonyms such as dabaang (tough) cop, Singham , and Super cop

Published - September 20, 2024 02:36 am IST - Patna

Amarnath Tewary
Amarnath Tewary

Bihar cadre IPS officer Shivdeep Wamanrao Lande, who is a native of Akola district in Maharashtra, resigned from service on Thursday but announced that he would remain in Bihar which has been his karmabhoomi (place of work).

“My dear Bihar, Today I’ve resigned from my position after giving my service in the government position for the last 18 years. I considered Bihar up above my family and me during all these years. I apologies if anything has been done wrong while being a public servant. Today I have resigned from the Indian Police Service (IPS) but I will remain in Bihar and Bihar would be my karmabhoomi (place of work) in future too”, Mr. Lande posted on social media platform X in Hindi.

Later while speaking to local media persons in Purnia, where he was posted as Inspector General (IG) of police, he said, “I have resigned from the Indian Police Service due to some personal reasons”. Mr. Lande was recently transferred from Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tirhut range to Purnia range as an Inspector-General of Police.

Mr. Lande, a 2006 batch IPS officer, was popular in Bihar with several pseudonyms such as dabaang (tough) cop, Singham , and Super cop. When he was serving as City SP in Patna he was hitting headlines in local newspapers for his stern action against criminals, their gangs and had a huge fan following among college-going girls for his tough actions against eve-teasers. He also had hogged headlines when he was posted as Superintendent of Police (SP) of Rohtas district in April 2015 where he took stern action against illegal stone crusher units owned by mafias and local political heavyweights. Mr. Lande had earlier served as city SP of Patna central range, SP Rohtas, and Araria. He also served in Maharashtra for five years.

Last month in August, a 2019 batch IPS officer Kamya Mishra, who was posted as Superintendent of Police (Rural) Darbhanga too had resigned from service citing personal reasons. She, a native of Odisha, had investigated the gruesome murder case of Vikashil Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahni’s father. Her husband Awadhesh Saroj Dixit is also an IPS officer of the Bihar cadre.

“The resignation of two IPS officers of Bihar cadre from their services in such a short span of time is not good. It sends wrong message about the State’s work culture. The government should think over frequent resignation of Bihar cadre IPS officers”, said retired IPS officer Amitabh Kumar Das who was given forced voluntary retirement. A senior IPS officer of the State, on the condition of anonymity, said, “the government and the IPS fraternity too should mull over why our young officers and colleagues are taking off from government services in such a short span of time? Are there any other reasons or just ‘personal reasons’ as they cite for their resignations?”.

“They may have some political ambitions by joining band of Prashant Kishor who is going to form Jan Suraaj as a political party on October 2, next month, and to plunge into the State Assembly election next year in October-November”, said sceptics.

Published - September 20, 2024 02:36 am IST

Related Topics

Bihar / police

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.