Bihar cadre IPS officer Shivdeep Wamanrao Lande resigns

Bihar cadre IPS officer Shivdeep Wamanrao Lande, who is a native of Akola district in Maharashtra, resigned from service on Thursday but announced that he would remain in Bihar which has been his karmabhoomi (place of work).

“My dear Bihar, Today I’ve resigned from my position after giving my service in the government position for the last 18 years. I considered Bihar up above my family and me during all these years. I apologies if anything has been done wrong while being a public servant. Today I have resigned from the Indian Police Service (IPS) but I will remain in Bihar and Bihar would be my karmabhoomi (place of work) in future too”, Mr. Lande posted on social media platform X in Hindi.

Later while speaking to local media persons in Purnia, where he was posted as Inspector General (IG) of police, he said, “I have resigned from the Indian Police Service due to some personal reasons”. Mr. Lande was recently transferred from Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tirhut range to Purnia range as an Inspector-General of Police.

Mr. Lande, a 2006 batch IPS officer, was popular in Bihar with several pseudonyms such as dabaang (tough) cop, Singham , and Super cop. When he was serving as City SP in Patna he was hitting headlines in local newspapers for his stern action against criminals, their gangs and had a huge fan following among college-going girls for his tough actions against eve-teasers. He also had hogged headlines when he was posted as Superintendent of Police (SP) of Rohtas district in April 2015 where he took stern action against illegal stone crusher units owned by mafias and local political heavyweights. Mr. Lande had earlier served as city SP of Patna central range, SP Rohtas, and Araria. He also served in Maharashtra for five years.

Last month in August, a 2019 batch IPS officer Kamya Mishra, who was posted as Superintendent of Police (Rural) Darbhanga too had resigned from service citing personal reasons. She, a native of Odisha, had investigated the gruesome murder case of Vikashil Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahni’s father. Her husband Awadhesh Saroj Dixit is also an IPS officer of the Bihar cadre.

“The resignation of two IPS officers of Bihar cadre from their services in such a short span of time is not good. It sends wrong message about the State’s work culture. The government should think over frequent resignation of Bihar cadre IPS officers”, said retired IPS officer Amitabh Kumar Das who was given forced voluntary retirement. A senior IPS officer of the State, on the condition of anonymity, said, “the government and the IPS fraternity too should mull over why our young officers and colleagues are taking off from government services in such a short span of time? Are there any other reasons or just ‘personal reasons’ as they cite for their resignations?”.

“They may have some political ambitions by joining band of Prashant Kishor who is going to form Jan Suraaj as a political party on October 2, next month, and to plunge into the State Assembly election next year in October-November”, said sceptics.