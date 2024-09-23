Bihar bridge collapse saga continues as two more bridges collapse

Bridge collapse incidents recur in Bihar as two more bridges collapsed in Munger and Patna districts on Sunday night, though no casualty was reported from both the incidents. This continues despite the State government taking several measures, including suspension of over a dozen engineers, over the incidents. The Supreme Court too took notice of collapse of bridges across several rivers in the State.

In Patna district, a portion of an under-construction bridge across the Ganga river connecting National Highway-28 to National Highway-31 between Bakhtiyarpur in Patna and Tajpur in Samastipur district collapsed on Sunday night. The same night, a bridge constructed in 2012 across the Gandak river in Bariyarpur block of Munger district too was swept away. The bridge was the link for the residents of Harinmar and Jhovabahiyar panchayats to Gogri Main Road to reach the neighbouring Khagaria district.

Bihar State Road Development Corporation Ltd (BSRDCL) is supervising the construction of Bakhtitarpur-Tajpur Ganga Mahasetu (mega bridge). “The incident took place during replacement of bearings of girders. While placing the girders on, one of the pillars collapsed. There is no report of any casualty in the incident”, Chief General Manager of BSRDCL, Prabin Chandra Gupta, told reporters. In June 2011, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had laid the foundation stone for the construction of this 5.57 km-long bridge at an estimated cost of ₹ 1, 602.74 crore. Upon completion of construction, the bridge would become a vital link between north and south Bihar.

Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, in a post on X, said, “The incident proves that the very foundation of the NDA government is based on commission, bribery, institutional corruption, financial irregularities, illegal extortion and organised loot by criminals and officials.” He asked, “If Prime Minister Narendra Modi would inform people whether the recurring collapse of bridges in the State is merely a coincidence or something else.”

Since March, more than one-and-half dozen bridges have collapsed in Bihar forcing the State government to adhere to strict guidelines for their maintenance and construction. The government suspended over a dozen engineers for “gross negligence” of duty. The incidents of bridge collapse occurred in the districts of Siwan, Saran, Madhubani, Araria, East Champaran and Kishanganj.

In the wake of such incidents, the State government took several measures such as monitoring the health of bridges using sensors, creating a permanent body of experts to monitor bridges, and maintaining a database of their health, structural audit of bridges, reconstruction of collapsed bridges, and rolling out a bridge maintenance policy.

The bridge collapse incidents were attributed to poor contract management, neglect of structural auditing of bridges, use of substandard material in construction, and their faulty designs. In July, members of Bihar Engineering Services Association (BESA) had warned the government that many more bridges in the State “could collapse in the upcoming monsoon seasons when rivers will be in spate”. However, Gaya MP and Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Jitan Ram Manjhi on June 29 charged that “regular bridge collapses in Bihar is a conspiracy to defame the government”.

In last week of July, the Supreme Court had sought a response from the Bihar government on a writ petition highlighting the frequent incidents of bridge collapse in the State. A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud had issued a notice on the petition filed by advocate Brajesh Singh for a high-level structural audit of bridges in Bihar along with demolition or retrofitting of weak constructions, if feasible, to prevent loss of lives. The petitioner had urged the court to direct the State government to frame a policy or mechanism for real-time monitoring of bridges similar to the mechanism developed by the Union Roads and Transport Ministry for the preservation of National Highways and Centrally sponsored schemes.