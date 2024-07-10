ADVERTISEMENT

Bihar bridge collapse: Another bridge collapses in Bihar, 13th such mishap in three weeks

Updated - July 10, 2024 04:53 pm IST

Published - July 10, 2024 04:38 pm IST - Saharsa (Bihar)

The Bihar Government has suspended at least 15 engineers in connection with the series of recent incidents of bridge collapse

PTI

A portion of a bridge over the Bakra River has collapsed, in Araria. Image for representation purposes only. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Bihar witnessed another bridge collapse on July 10, making it the 13th such incident in the State in a span of three weeks, an official said.

The bridge collapsed at Mahishi village in Saharsa district earlier in the day, he said.

Also Read | Plea in Supreme Court seeks structural audit of Bihar’s bridges

“It might be a small bridge or causeway. District officials have left for the spot. We are trying to gather more information about the incident,” Additional Collector (Saharsa), Jyoti Kumar, said.

There were no reports of any injury or fatality.

The Bihar Government has suspended at least 15 engineers in connection with the series of recent incidents of bridge collapse reported from various districts, including Siwan, Saran, Madhubani, Araria, East Champaran and Kishanganj.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had last week instructed officials to conduct a survey of all old bridges in the State and identify those that require immediate repair.

